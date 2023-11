(WHNT) — Christmas, Christmas time is here! Which means its also time to spread the holiday cheer.

News 19 has compiled a list of cities, towns and communities across the Tennessee Valley hosting Christmas parades in the coming weeks to help get you in the holiday spirit.

Colbert County

Tuscumbia – Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Muscle Shoals – Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Leighton – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Sheffield – Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Cherokee – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb County

Rainsville – Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Henagar – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Valley Head – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Fort Payne – Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Collinsville – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Franklin County

Red Bay – Monday. Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Vina – Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Russellville – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Phil Campbell – Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

Jackson County

Woodville – Saturday Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Paint Rock – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Scottsboro – Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Dutton – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

Hollywood – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Section – Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Lauderdale County

Elgin – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Waterloo – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Rogersville – Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Florence – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Greenhill – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

St. Florian – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Lexington – Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Lawrence County

Courtland – Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Moulton – Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Town Creek – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Hatton – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Limestone County

Athens – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Elkmont – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

Ardmore – Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Madison County

Huntsville – Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Madison – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Hazel Green – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

New Market – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Owens Cross Roads – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Marshall County

Asbury – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Arab – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Guntersville – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Morgan County

Hartselle – Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Decatur – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Trinity – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Fayetteville – Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.

If you know of any Christmas parades we may have missed, please let us know by emailing us at WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv!