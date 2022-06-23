ALABAMA (WHNT) — The 4th of July lands on a Monday this year, which means you may not know when your community is celebrating. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list to help you figure that out!

DeKalb County

City of Fort Payne Fireworks Show: June 30 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The City of Fort Payne will host its annual fireworks show on Thursday, June 30 at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. No other events will be held due to renovations at the sports complex.

Fyffe Freedom Day: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Town of Fyffe will host Freedom Day events on Sunday, July 3 at Fyffe Park. The event will include free food, live music, inflatables, face painting, pony rides, and of course, a fireworks show.

Henegar’s 40th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival: July 4, starts at 10 a.m. The festival begins with a parade and ends with a firework display at 9 p.m. Live music, a car show, food and entertainment will be held at Henegar City Park, located at 18294 AL-75.



Franklin County

Jam on Sloss Lake: July 4 from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. in Russellville. A car show, live music, splash pad for the kids, inflatables, food and fireworks – what more do you need for an Independence Day celebration??



Jackson County

Goose Pond Colony Resort’s 40th Annual 4th of July Celebration: July 4, 6 p.m. The annual tradition continues with a full evening of musical entertainment and what Goose Pond bills as North Alabama’s largest fireworks display at 9 p.m.



Lauderdale County

Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration: July 1 from 3 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at McFarland Park in Florence. The 39th annual event will feature live music all day long with a firework show to cap off the night.



Lawrence County

4th Annual Free Firework Show: June 26, 5 p.m. The Town Creek Ball Park will be hosting its 4th annual free firework show at Blue Hollow Rd, Town Creek, AL 35672



Limestone County

Sardis Springs Baptist Church: July 3, 7 p.m. in Athens. A Fourth of July Celebration will be held at the church with a firework show, ice cream and live music.



Madison County

Concerts in the Park: July 4, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Huntsville

MidCity Independence Day Celebration: July 1-3, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. in Huntsville. Enjoy live music all weekend long, with yoga, fireworks, food, “Market at MidCity,” a watermelon carving contest and more!

Town of Gurley July 4th Celebration: July 4 at 6 p.m. Join the town of Gurley for fireworks, music, food and more. Liam Purcell and Cain Mill Road will be performing. Food vendors include Big Daddy’s Grubshack and Funnel Cakes, Just Wing It, Maggie Moo’s and more. Contact the Town Hall for more information: (256) 776-3313.



Rocket City Trash Pandas: July 4, 6:35 p.m. The Trash Pandas will take on the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. It’ll be Ladies Night, along with a Patriotic Jersey auction.

Village of Providence Fireworks Show: July 4 from 7-9 p.m. in Huntsville.

Marshall County

Fireworks over Lake Guntersville: July 4, 9-10 p.m., Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed in areas along Sunset Drive, Civitan Park and Lurleen B Wallace Drive in Guntersville.



Morgan County

Wheeler Lake KOA: July 2-4 from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The weekend-long event will feature picnics, food trucks and corn-hole championships.

Decatur’s “Spirit of America” Celebration: July 3-4 from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Point Mallard Park. Arts & crafts, a bike parade, live music and a firework show to round it all out!



Don’t see your community’s event? Let us know about it here! Happy Independence Day!