LIST: 2021 Fourth of July celebrations in North Alabama

Independence Day is just a few days away. Here are some local events happening in the Tennessee Valley.
CULLMAN COUNTY
- Smith Lake Park Fireworks & Music Festival
- This Smith Lake Park will host live music, crafts, putt-putt golf, food, and fireworks on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pool will be open along with kayak, canoe, and paddle board rentals.
- Park admission is $5 per person. There will be additional costs for camping, pool access, and rentals.
- You can view their entertainment schedule here.
DEKALB COUNTY
- City of Fort Payne Independence Day Fireworks
- On Thursday, July 1, the annual fireworks celebration in Fort Payne will take place at the Fort Payne Sports Complex, 101 45th Street NE. There will be music from Boys in the Band, food vendors, and free flags.
- Food and music will begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks will start at dark. The event is scheduled to end at 9:30 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY
- 39th Annual Goose Pond Colony Resort Independence Day Bash
- The oldest Independence Day celebration in North Alabama is back for its 39th year. It will be held at Goose Pond Colony Resort, 417 Ed Hembree Drive in Scottsboro.
- There will be music, local food vendors, and beer available for purchase at the amphitheater. No outside beverages will be allowed. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. The concert starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- Red, White & Boom Firework Show: Let Freedom Ring
- The 4th of July show for Athens and Limestone County will be on July 4 starting approximately at 8:30 p.m. The show will be held at the Athens Middle School football stadium, 100 Highway 31 North.
- There will be no seating available in the stadium for safety reasons. There will be designated parking areas around the stadium for viewing: Athens Middle School, Swan Creek Park, Athens Sportsplex, Athens Shopping Center with Cultivate Church, Central Church of Christ, and Athens High School.
- 6th Annual Bay Village Fireworks Show
- The event hosted by local families is viewable for Lucy’s BARge at Lucy’s Branch Marina, 6049 Bay Village Drive in Athens, or by boat at Tennessee River Mile Marker 287 at sunset. Donations welcome from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A GoFundMe has been set up if you would like to donate.
MADISON COUNTY
- Fireworks and Watermelon Carving contest at MidCity District
- Free event with live music all weekend, starting on Friday, July 2, at The Camp, located at 5909 University Drive NW.
- On Saturday, July 3, The Camp will open at 11 a.m., with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.
- The party continues Sunday, July 4th with a watermelon carving contest during the Market at MidCity.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Toyota Field
- Celebrate at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The event will have on-field inflatables, food, live music, and fireworks located at 500 Trash Panda Way.
- General admission is $10 and children two and under are free. The event is on Sunday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.
- You are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on their website here.
- Madison’s Star Spangled Celebration
- The city of Madison is hosting a holiday event on Saturday, July 3, at Dublin Park. There will be inflatables, live music, food vendors, and fireworks.
- The event is free to attend and begins at 5:00 p.m. There will be parking and a free shuttle service to and from Dublin Park located at Bob Jones High School.
- Celebrate July 4th with the Town of Gurley
- On Sunday, July 4, the town of Gurley will be celebrating the holiday with live music, food trucks, and fireworks at the Charles Stone Park (Gurley City Park).
- The music is set to begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark (approximately 8:30 p.m.)
- New Market Family Freedom Fest
- This inaugural event will be hosted at Leigh Acres, 5655 Maysville Road, on July 3 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
- There will be inflatables, crafts, yard games, and local, live music. Concessions will be available featuring hotdogs, hamburgers, veggie options, and watermelon.
- Tickets are $5 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Bobbie Watkins Odom Food Bank. You can purchase tickets on their website or at the event.
MARSHALL COUNTY
- Fireworks over Lake Guntersville
- Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 over Lake Guntersville. The best viewing for the fireworks will be the area around Civitan Park, 1130 Sunset Drive, and along Lurleen B. Wallace Drive, according to the event Facebook page.
- The event is free to attend.
MORGAN COUNTY
- Spirit of America Festival in Decatur
- The city of Decatur is hosting a weekend-long celebration at Point Mallard Park. There will be arts and crafts, live music, bike parade, and a fireworks show to wrap up the weekend.
- Festival hours are Saturday, July 3, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- WestFest
- West Hartselle Baptist Church is hosting their inaugural WestFest on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free hot air balloon rides, live music, food trucks, and inflatables.
- The event is free to attend and they recommend to bring lawn chairs.
If you don’t see your event in this article, please send us a release with the information to whnt@nexstardigital.com and we would be happy to add it to our list. Happy Independence Day!