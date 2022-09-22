Courtesy: Lincoln County Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Fair is underway! Festivities for the 117th fair kicked off Sept. 17 and will continue through Sept. 24, which means you still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy all the fair has to offer.

There are several upcoming events this week including a concert at 8 p.m. on Thursday night featuring country music star Cooper Alan, and tickets are still available for the show.

Weekend events include the Torres Family Circus, a truck and tractor pull, power wheels derby, demolition derby, as well as car and mower giveaways.

No fair would be complete without fair food – funnel cakes, deep fried oreos, etc. – and there are plenty of local vendors offering their delicious products throughout the fairgrounds, too!

Harness races are held every afternoon at the grandstands, where you can watch a long-standing tradition as one of the last operating harness races in the country take place!











Kids 5 and younger get in for free, with general admission ranging from $8-12 per person. Parking is $5.

For a full list of events, tickets and prices you can check out the Lincoln County Fair website here.

The fairgrounds are located at 1003 Hedgemont Avenue in Fayetteville.