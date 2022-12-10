(WHNT) – LifeSouth is giving the people of North Alabama the opportunity to give back by donating blood and is giving out prizes for any donation.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, you can head to any of LifeSouth’s donor centers across North Alabama, which you can find listed below, and join in on their Joy of Giving event.

All blood donors who give on Saturday will be gifted a $20 eGift card. Additionally, if you donate plasma, platelets, or a double red cell, you can get another $20 eGift card.

All donors will also receive a limited-edition t-shirt while supplies last.

Donors also receive a mini-physical with each donation, which includes blood pressure, temperature, iron level, and cholesterol screens.

LifeSouth says that during the holiday season, the need for blood and platelet donors continues, and a decrease in donations during the holiday season can cause the blood supply to drop to emergency levels.

A donation can help patients at local hospitals, and maintaining the blood supply helps ensure its available when needed for accident victims, those getting surgery, and people with cancer or other illnesses.

You must be 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health to donate. A photo ID is also needed.

News 19 has compiled a list of LifeSouth’s donor centers across North Alabama where you can go to donate.