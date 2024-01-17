NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – All blood types are being asked to donate blood after winter weather forced donor centers to close.

A winter storm that began late Sunday in North Alabama has caused blood drives and donor centers in the area impacted by the winter storm to close. However, hospitals have remained in operation, causing the blood supply to dwindle.

LifeSouth Blood Centers are facing an emergency need for blood of all types, as blood supplies were already low due to the holidays.

“The winter storm this week has greatly impacted an already strained blood supply. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers faces emergency need for all blood types and urges the community to donate blood,” the nonprofit said in a release on Wednesday.

Some area hospitals rely on LifeSouth to make sure there is blood available before it’s needed to help patients. Those hospitals include Huntsville Hospital, Decatur General, Athens-Limestone, North Alabama Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center North and South, Crestwood Medical Center, Parkway Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Red Bay Hospital, Russellville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Gadsden Regional Hospital, and Lakeland Community.

During the month of January, LifeSouth says that all blood donors receive a $20 e-gift card and donors who donate platelets, plasma or a double red cell donation receive an additional $20 e-gift card.

You must be 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health to donate blood. A photo ID is also needed.

Once the roads are safe to travel and things are re-opened, News 19 has compiled a list of LifeSouth’s donor centers across North Alabama where you can go to donate:

LifeSouth says its bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days.

For more information on donating blood, you can call the toll-free number at (888) 795-2707 or visit LifeSouth’s website. Appointments can also be made online.