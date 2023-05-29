ALABAMA (WHNT) — LifeSouth is looking for blood donors as its experiencing low blood supply following Memorial Day Weekend.

According to LifeSouth, the blood center experienced very low donor turnouts and very high usage from their hospitals over the weekend. The non-profit is asking donors to come in to donate blood this week to help avoid a blood shortage.

“If our blood supply continues to decrease, area hospitals will be experiencing an emergency need for blood,” LifeSouth said in a press release Monday.

Some area hospitals rely on LifeSouth to make sure there is blood available before it’s needed to help patients. Those hospitals include Huntsville Hospital, Decatur General, Athens-Limestone, North Alabama Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center North and South, Crestwood Medical Center, Parkway Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Red Bay Hospital, Russellville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Gadsden Regional Hospital, and Lakeland Community.

You must be 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health to donate blood. A photo ID is also needed.

News 19 has compiled a list of LifeSouth’s donor centers across North Alabama where you can go to donate:

For more information on donating blood, you can call the toll-free number at (888) 795-2707 or visit LifeSouth’s website.