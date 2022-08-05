HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, look no further than EarlyWorks Children’s Museum in Downtown Huntsville.

The museum has invited the Tennessee Valley Lego Club to show off their creations, and they’re hoping you’ll come check it out and build something of your own.

Some of the club’s members have spent the last few months preparing for this event. Caleb Ellet, Vice President of the Huntsville Chapter for the Tennessee Valley Lego Club, says it doesn’t matter how old you are – this showing is for everyone.

“Whether you’re an adult who has a bunch of little kids who love Lego, and you want to show it to them or you’re an adult with a mind of a child (like me), you can check out all the fun things,” Ellet told News 19.

“People have all sorts of creative ideas – there might be sharks on a bicycle with Lego or something ridiculous you never even thought of. You get all of that with Lego and that’s the fun we get to express,” Ellet continued.

The event is included with general admission to the museum or a membership if you have one. The displays will be up August 5th-7th.

For more information on this event or if you’re interested in joining the club, visit the club’s website here.