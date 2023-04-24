RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Legacy of Hope officials visited Russellville High School (RHS) to encourage kids to become organ donors on Monday, April 24.

The Legacy of Hope is an organization associated with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. They work throughout the state to promote organ donation and help people that are waiting for a transplant.

Trent Stephenson, an RHS alumni and heart transplant recipient, also came to the school to share his story.

Stephenson told News 19 that he had received his heart transplant in late 2022 after suffering nine heart attacks in less than 25 years.

“I’ve got my feet under me good, and now I just feel like I just want to give back and promote Legacy of Hope, which is the in-between between a donor and a recipient like myself.,” Stephenson said.

Officials with Legacy of Hope told News 19 that it takes around two minutes to become an organ donor and that one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

To learn more about Legacy of Hope and how you can become an organ donor, you can go to their website here.