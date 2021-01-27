Lee Jeffreys’s quick action saves student’s life, wins $319 for his James Clemens Math class

MADISON, Ala. – “He is one of those people you never question if he committed to his kids or not because you just see it everyday,” said James Clemens High School Principal Brian Clayton.

This week’s winner is math teacher, Lee Jeffreys.

“He will do whatever he has to do to help them.” Said Clayton.

One mid-November morning in 2019 “he just happened to notice the way the boy was looking one day and he said he is not looking right,” said Clayton.

That student was then freshman, Joshua Wortham. Clayton tells us Jeffreys asked Wortham a question who then acted kind of woozy then just “zokned out.”

Jeffreys knew exactly what to do. “I put my hand on his shoulder. I asked if he was okay. He said, ‘yeah.’ he’s ok.” But Jeffreys says Wortham decided to talk with his mom about it.

And you will never guess what happened next.

Explained by Lee Jeffreys:

“We found out it was part of having a brain cyst. Even some of the doctors in Vanderbilt couldn’t believe that was actually noticed by somebody. Two days later, we got word there was a cyst and he was having surgery on that removed. We was able to come back next semester and that’s how it worked out. It didn’t really hit me that I could have saved his life, I was just thankfully we found something like that.”

Joshua looks great after surgery.

“You are a hero to many people including Joshua,” said News 19’s Ben Smith.

“Trying to be humble about it, I am just glad I could help out that day,” said Jeffreys.

Jeffreys says to stay aware of your surrounds. “That communication was key and try to be observation as much as you can.”