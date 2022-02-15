The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Alabama.

#50. Sumter County

– 21.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($15,511 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($24,277)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($23,285)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($31,761)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($44,972)

#49. Macon County

– 20.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,188 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.2% ($29,177)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($24,845)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($41,435)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($53,088)

#48. Marshall County

– 19.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,934 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.1% ($27,458)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,058)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($45,597)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,943)

#47. Calhoun County

– 18.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($19,845 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($28,967)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($32,907)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($43,864)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($54,938)

#46. Tallapoosa County

– 18.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,204 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.7% ($28,667)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($31,778)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($47,390)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($64,402)

#45. Dale County

– 18.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($22,967 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.3% ($25,841)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,579)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($43,855)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($53,448)

#44. Colbert County

– 18.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($22,901 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.8% ($31,038)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($35,931)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($46,389)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,248)

#43. Etowah County

– 17.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($21,450 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($27,631)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($31,400)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,642)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,774)

#42. Russell County

– 17.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($26,455 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,300)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($31,106)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($52,238)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,366)

#41. Crenshaw County

– 17.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($17,358 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.5% ($31,370)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.2% ($31,847)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($41,103)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($55,521)

#40. Henry County

– 17.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($23,611 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.6% ($25,741)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($37,294)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($41,977)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($50,603)

#39. Randolph County

– 16.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($26,831 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,953)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($33,295)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,177)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,233)

#38. Butler County

– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($18,865 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.2% ($25,604)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($27,859)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,818)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,619)

#37. St. Clair County

– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($24,878 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($36,650)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($41,672)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($52,458)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($58,760)

#36. Marengo County

– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($33,444 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($26,665)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,223)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($51,111)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($56,935)

#35. Cleburne County

– 15.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($21,776 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($35,766)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($34,813)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($41,359)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($50,270)

#34. Covington County

– 15.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($23,504 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($29,993)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($32,595)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($42,953)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,813)

#33. Talladega County

– 15% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($18,602 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,512)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($33,284)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($48,705)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($53,480)

#32. Dallas County

– 14.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($20,409 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($30,036)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($28,516)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($35,742)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($45,841)

#31. Lowndes County

– 14.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.6% ($16,488 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.6% ($26,498)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($32,468)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($52,779)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,049)

#30. Hale County

– 14.2% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($15,524 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.4% ($29,308)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($29,022)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($29,656)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,895)

#29. Pickens County

– 14.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($13,841 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.2% ($29,275)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($30,770)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,938)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($53,373)

#28. Jackson County

– 14% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($22,909 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41% ($30,304)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($32,620)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($47,917)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,883)

#27. Franklin County

– 14% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.8% ($22,192 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,425)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($35,361)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($36,786)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($54,099)

#26. Cullman County

– 13.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($26,867 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.1% ($30,623)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($33,263)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($45,093)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($57,398)

#25. Monroe County

– 13.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($29,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.2% ($27,229)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($32,976)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($48,454)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($61,510)

#24. Chambers County

– 13.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($21,471 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($28,693)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($33,170)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($45,224)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,000)

#23. Blount County

– 13.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($25,694 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($32,500)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($39,641)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($53,443)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($54,353)

#22. DeKalb County

– 13% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($22,623 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.2% ($30,264)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($32,291)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($43,095)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($52,402)

#21. Conecuh County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($32,396 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 51.1% ($26,030)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.5% ($23,116)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($42,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($60,651)

#20. Cherokee County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($20,663 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($31,320)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($31,806)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.6% ($45,110)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,533)

#19. Coosa County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,091 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,776)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($32,120)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($46,382)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($67,589)

#18. Marion County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($21,222 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.8% ($25,226)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($30,997)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($37,237)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($50,639)

#17. Winston County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($24,762 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.2% ($26,818)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($30,565)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($38,896)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($48,421)

#16. Washington County

– 12.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,913 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($32,947)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($37,539)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($44,385)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($41,412)

#15. Chilton County

– 12.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($27,072 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.4% ($30,436)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($37,603)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($54,906)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,250)

#14. Lawrence County

– 12.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($26,458 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($34,313)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($40,947)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($50,957)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($54,674)

#13. Escambia County

– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.8% ($25,404 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($27,273)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($30,672)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($44,306)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($53,443)

#12. Geneva County

– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($15,296 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($23,911)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($38,578)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($46,045)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($55,466)

#11. Wilcox County

– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.6% ($20,909 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.5% ($26,776)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($25,708)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($46,875)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($43,590)

#10. Fayette County

– 12.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($21,779 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($29,044)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,667)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($53,528)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,375)

#9. Clarke County

– 12.2% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($26,601 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.8% ($35,566)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($41,345)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($40,144)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($52,969)

#8. Bullock County

– 12.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.3% ($28,615 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,992)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($30,229)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($44,539)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($75,294)

#7. Lamar County

– 11.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($30,589 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($33,855)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($36,375)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($46,083)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($54,890)

#6. Choctaw County

– 11.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($30,259 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($32,821)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($30,691)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($41,618)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($55,149)

#5. Barbour County

– 11.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26.8% ($23,099 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($23,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($27,309)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($50,152)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($58,209)

#4. Walker County

– 11.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,299 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($30,196)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($37,396)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($46,276)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,559)

#3. Clay County

– 10.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($17,301 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.8% ($32,168)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($33,596)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.9% ($42,188)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,661)

#2. Bibb County

– 10.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($22,044 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.9% ($26,829)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($27,833)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($42,688)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($63,393)

#1. Greene County

– 10.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($8,462 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($25,263)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($26,274)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.1% ($25,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($37,500)