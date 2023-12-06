(WHNT) – Board-certified preventive medicine physician, Emmy Award-winning producer, and self-described “wellness crusader,” Michael Crupain, MD, MPH is out with a new book.

“The Power Five: Essential Foods for Optimum Health” is an essential cookbook with 75+ recipes that focus on the five food groups to keep you living longer — without sacrificing flavor or favorites.

In many ways, it is the culmination of a life dedicated to medicine and cooking.

First, in medical school, Dr. Crupain staged at David Bouley’s Austrian restaurant, The Danube, with pastry chef Walter Luque from Palma. He spent transformative time cooking with Silvestro Silvestori at The Awaiting Table Cookery School in Puglia, Italy. As a result, he presents a book grounded in food expertise and medical knowledge

In “The Power Five,” Dr. Crupain puts the five essential foods for living longer — fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains, seafood, and nuts and seeds — to work in 75 recipes that maximize taste, texture, and flavor, championing the idea that eating and living healthier no longer feels like work.

Each chapter delves into the science and nutritional information in a way that makes it easy to digest why each of these foods is essential and powerful.

The subsequent recipes are weeknight accessible and sophisticated, ranging from 100-layer Eggplant Parmigiana to Sumac Semi-Cured Slow Roasted Steelhead Trout, Miso Creamed Corn, and a crowd favorite — Lasagna Bread!

However, you don’t have to give up beloved treats to live a long life. Dr. Crupain includes chapters on meats and sweets, and guidance on how to eat them — but less often — underpinning Michael’s belief in balance and practicality.

Dr. Crupain is the senior vice president of clinical operations of Sharecare, the leading digital health company in the United States. He is also a multiple Emmy Award-winning producer and author of the best-selling book “What to Eat When” and “What to Eat When Cookbook”.

Before Sharecare, Dr. Crupain was the medical unit chief of staff at The Dr. Oz Show and the director of food safety testing at Consumer Reports. He completed his medical degree at New York Medical College and received a master’s in public health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where he is also a member of the faculty.