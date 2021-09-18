Learn how to fish with Outdoor Alabama

GURLEY, Ala. — Are you new to fishing or want your children to learn how to fish? Outdoor Alabama is hosting a “Learn to Fish” program for adults and children on September 18 in Gurley.

You will learn fishing safety, different equipment and tackle, fishing regulations, fishing ethics, casting, fishing, and how to clean the fish.

The program is set to provide participants with all the necessary equipment and tackle needed for their learning experience.

The clinic is located at the Madison County Public Fishing Lake in Gurley from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The address is 2501 County Lake Road.

Participants must register online on their website. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. The cost to participate is $10. The event takes place on Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A freshwater fishing license is required for anglers 16-64 years old. You can obtain a fishing license on their website, click here to purchase. Children may not register without an acompanying adult.