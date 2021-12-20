Lawrence County fire crews receive new equipment from grant funding

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Lawrence County fire departments received new life-saving equipment with a $400,000 grant from the state.

The Lawrence County Commission purchased 10 chest compression devices and defibrillators for the firefighters to use in life-threatening situations.

The Lawrence County Commission and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) distributed the new equipment to local fire departments on Tuesday.  

The money was made available through COVID-19 relief funding in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that they received earlier this year.

The remaining money will go towards purchasing a mobile vaccination unit and a Ford F-250 truck to transport the vaccination unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News