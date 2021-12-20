Lawrence County fire crews receive new equipment from grant funding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Lawrence County fire departments received new life-saving equipment with a $400,000 grant from the state.

The Lawrence County Commission purchased 10 chest compression devices and defibrillators for the firefighters to use in life-threatening situations.

The Lawrence County Commission and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) distributed the new equipment to local fire departments on Tuesday.

The money was made available through COVID-19 relief funding in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that they received earlier this year.

The remaining money will go towards purchasing a mobile vaccination unit and a Ford F-250 truck to transport the vaccination unit.