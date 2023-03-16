The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Posse will host their first county rodeo on March 24-25. (Photo: Getty Image)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Posse will host their first county rodeo on March 24-25.

The rodeo will be held at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center, which is still under development. Bleachers and a temporary arena will be constructed to host the event. The competitions will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Rodeo Promoter Matt McGee told News 19 that the rodeo will have all of their most popular events, including bareback horse riding, steer wrestling, roping, and a bull riding competition.

“We’ll have past world champions, reigning world champions, and some of the top contenders in the 2023 race for that gold buckle,” McGee said, “and we’ll have some local talent as well.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton told News 19 that they hope to turn the rodeo into an annual attraction for the county.

Hamilton later said that seating should be able to accommodate around 2,000 people. It is the first event to be held at the new event center site since its development began in 2019.