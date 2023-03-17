HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the last 11 years, Lashay B, an on-air radio personality on 103.1 WEUP in Huntsville has helped girls across the Tennessee Valley make memories at prom.

Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive is back and allows those in need to pick a dress for free. Organizers have collected over 600 donated dresses, jewelry, shoes, makeup, and more. Girls will have the opportunity to choose from the collection – all donated by the community and local charities.

Lashay told News 19 the drive has gotten bigger every year.

“It continues to get bigger and better, in my opinion, every year because the community looks forward to it. And as long there’s a need and the community is willing to help out we will continue to have this prom dress drive every year,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in need of a dress, you can stop by the Hogan Family YMCA located at 130 Park Square Lane in Madison on Saturday, March 18 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Free dresses, jewelry, gift cards, and makeup will be given away. Admission is free and no registration is required.