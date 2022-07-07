HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hikers, bikers and horseback riders – Land Trust of North Alabama invites anyone to enjoy the trails North Alabama has to offer, but they’ve also been working to make improvements.

Because such a wide range of users are welcome to use the trails, challenges can arise when hikers and bicyclists try to pass on the trails, or especially when bikers are passing each other from opposite directions.

That’s why, the Land Trust says, they’ve been working to implement some changes on the trails in hopes to reduce the chance of conflict.

Land Trust officials say there are now a few sections along the trails of Oak Park, Bankhead, Bluffline and Monte Sano Nature Preserve where bike traffic is redirected onto one-way bike-only sections. This will help bikers be able to focus more on their techniques without worrying about collisions with other bikers or hikers.

An intermediate jump built for bikers learning to catch some air can be found near the Oak Park Trailhead. The jump features a “catch berm” to maintain speed before the jump, and a “whoops” section for rhythm building, according to the Land Trust’s website.

In a section that sits downhill halfway down the Bankhead Trail, they’ve created an area for riders to test out their skills through rocks, turns and trees, ending with a 30-foot wooden tabletop.

An area for more experienced riders can be found on Bluffline Trail. Land Trust officials say the bike-only section is like a “mosaic tile work of rocks that are constantly in flux.” Bikers will have to put a lot of thought and effort into their moves in the area, which provides plenty of training for those that want to learn better body positions or test their limits as they make their way through the chunky terrain.

For beginners, the Land Trust has trails specifically designed for anyone that wants more practice at the Fleming Trailhead on the Wade Mountain Nature Preserve.

Bikers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with trails before going all-out by following the “Pre-Ride, Re-Ride, Free-Ride” mentality.

For more information on biking, hiking, or horseback trails, or to learn more about trail etiquette, you can visit the Land Trust’s website here.