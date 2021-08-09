Kroger hiring 500 positions at Valley stores

Kroger announced 500 positions are available in their Tennessee Valley stores. A hiring event is set for August 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at all local locations.

The positions are full-time and part-time, with starting pay varying on position.

Associates, Pick-up, and pharmacy roles are among those available.

The event is open to all, including veterans, high school, college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Kroger offers benefits, resources, and training to their associates, including tuition reimbursement of up to $21,000 for employees.

The company is also awarding $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

If you’re interested, they encourage you to apply ahead of time on their website here.