Killen fire crews save dog from 300-foot ravine

KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Fire crews in Killen made a daring rescue after a dog fell into a ravine Monday night.

Around 7 p.m. Killen Fire Department was called by St. Florian Police officers to Culver Ellis Boulevard near Shoals Creek to help officers rescue the dog that had fallen.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and set up a rope system to lower firefighters down the 300-foot ravine.

Luckily, they were able to lift the dog to safety and place him in their car so they would stay safe!

The pup seemed tired but very thankful for the brave Killen firefighters and St. Florian police officers who saved him!