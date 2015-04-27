Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kids To Love
Kids to Love receives large donation from Jack’s Family’s Fund
Kids to Love and Jack’s working to change the lives of foster children
Landers McLarty Subaru’s annual ‘Share the Love’ event benefits Kids to Love
Kids to Love Christmas blitz drive an amazing success, almost $6,000 raised
Kids to Love: Christmas for the Kids returns for 2015 season
More Kids To Love Headlines
New Kids to Love center in Madison is finally open
Huntsville car dealer celebrates re-grand opening by helping Kids to Love
Rose, age 9, looking for a forever family
Kids to Love receives donation of office furniture, shares extra by paying it forward
How your donation helps local foster children
Landers McLarty donates a car full of school supplies
Donations pour in for 2015 Kids To Love school supply drive
Drive continues through Aug. 9 to help Kids To Love ‘Pack the Backpacks’ for local foster children
Kids to Love: Bailey
4th annual Star-B-Que features great food and fundraising for Kids To Love