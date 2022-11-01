MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Kids to Love Foundation received a $50,000 donation Tuesday morning to support their efforts as a foster placement agency.

Kids to Love is a local nonprofit that helps place foster children and also provides clothing, supplies, etc. for children in emergency situations. In Sept. 2021, Kids to Love became a licensed Child Placing Agency in the state of Alabama.

Matt Curtis Real Estate presented a $50,000 check to the foundation this morning at its center location in Madison.

“It is so important to get children in homes with loving families and keep them out of

group homes,” said Kids to Love founder and CEO Lee Marshall. “This amazing gift from Matt Curtis will go directly to our efforts to put more children with the families that we train and work with daily to meet their children’s needs.”

This donation is part of a $100,000 investment Curtis will be making to benefit Kids to Love’s Child Placing Agency. Curtis has committed to donating the other $50,000 over the next year as a part of his Love Thy Neighbor campaign.

The investment was made specifically to support the case managers in the agency who work to place children with foster families.

“We’re thankful and humbled that God has opened up the door to serve alongside the mission of Lee Marshall and Kids to Love,” Curtis said.

Kids to Love’s Child Placing Agency is just one of the programs it operates to help meet the needs of children in foster care. The foundation also has an Emergency Assistance and a Christmas for the Kids program. It operates Davidson Farms, a home for girls aged 7-19, and the Whitaker Cottage Community, a home for women who age out of the foster care system.

To learn more about Kids to Love and its programs, you can visit its website here.