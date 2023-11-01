MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Christmas is coming up fast and with just 54 days left, a local foundation dedicated to helping foster kids is running low on gifts for those children this year.

During the holidays, children in foster care may not always receive gifts or have a traditional celebration, as their families may be unable to provide.

Kids to Love, a local non-profit foundation, provides supplies and support year-round for foster kids in need. Part of that is providing Christmas gifts and volunteers of all ages can come out to help pack up some of those presents.

On Wednesday, several high schoolers were at Kids to Love to help out.

“Seeing some of their wish lists, most kids only have three items even though they were asked to give six, so seeing how they just want three things and they were grateful for that, was very eye-opening,” volunteer Gracie Jo Achlos told News 19.

Brewer High School student Dakota Beard said, “Every year, we give back, we clean out our closets and we make sure we give to those less fortunate because we don’t realize how blessed we are until we look around in our lives…”

“I told my mom we actually don’t need to buy anything this year because we already have everything… There are kids who are asking for socks, and that [made] me feel ungrateful for my things,” Emma Gandy, another Brewer High School student told News 19.

Lee Marshall, CEO/Founder of Kids To Love, says it takes donations from the community to fulfill wish lists for the 2000 kids in foster care in the area. As they continue packing up Christmas bags she says shelves are nearing empty, especially when it comes to infant needs.

“If people are out there thinking ‘Okay I want to give, but I just want to make sure that I do what’s needed,’ Baby items, pajamas — those items are big right now — action heroes… You can run down the list. You can check with your kids on what they want for Christmas because that’s what our kids will want too,’ Marshall told News 19.

Kids to Love says they use clothing and toys from their warehouse year-round for the emergency assistance program but providing them during the holidays is crucial, especially for those who are missing their families.

Kids To Love encouraged businesses to host a donation drive at work, school or church to help get donations to kids in need.