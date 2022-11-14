TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Kids to Love held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the opening of its Shoals campus and welcome two new four-legged friends to its mission.

Kids to Love is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve children living in foster care. It helps place foster children and provides clothing, food, school supplies, scholarships and emergency assistance to children in the foster care system.

Kids to Love says the new Shoals campus will consist of 160 acres of land, a building for its Child Placing Agency, and a couple of new friends in training – Wanda and Snow Flake, the therapy mules.

(Pictured L to R: Wanda and Snow Flake, new therapy mules at Kids to Love Shoals campus)

“Now, our Shoals families and kids will be closer to their Kids to Love case managers and therapists. We’re always a phone call or text message away, but it’s even better to also be just down the road,” Kids to Love Founder and CEO Lee Marshall said in a statement.

The organization has served North Alabama since it was founded in 2004, originally out of Marshall’s garage. The non-profit was gifted a warehouse in Madison in 2015, where it has operated since. The warehouse is home to supplies for the kids, emergency assistance, and its KTECH classrooms, computer labs, and training spaces.

The nonprofit also runs Davidson Farms, a foster home for girls, and Whitaker Cottage Community, a home for foster youth aging out of the system.

The new campus located in Tuscumbia is one Kids to Love says will help expand its Child Placing Agency and services.