HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — What’s one way you can face your fears while simultaneously helping to improve the lives of local children? Kids to Love has the answer!

“Over the Edge” is an annual event hosted by the organization that kicked off in 2018.

Volunteers will repel over the edge of the Regions Center in downtown Huntsville on September 17, 2022. The event will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday and last until 5 p.m.

A VIP Street Party will be held from 4-7 p.m. the night before, with food trucks on site.

Participants who registered earlier in the year had to commit or contribute to raising $1,500 for the chance to rappel down the 11-story building.

Costumes are welcome (within reason for safety hazards) and there are no age limitations other than anyone under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Participants must also weigh between 100 and 300 pounds.

If you want to sign up for a chance to rappel, you can do that by visiting the Kids to Love website here. All of the funds must be raised by October 17.

Anyone interested can sign up as an individual or as a team. Kids to Love has also put together a fundraising tool kit to make it easier for those who have registered to raise money for the cause.

Don’t want to repel, but still want to be a part of the mission? You can sign up to volunteer to help on the event day here.