MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — It was all smiles Friday at the Kids to Love center as they broke ground on their brand new mental wellness center.

The 11,000 sq. ft. facility is a giant step forward in the foundation’s goal to fulfill the needs of children living in foster care.

The Smith Family Wellness Center will house therapy rooms for the Grant Hill Trauma Team, offering instinctual trauma response which aims to determine the level of trauma faced in order to improve cognitive and behavioral health.

“Mental health is such an important issue,” Kids to Love CEO & Founder Lee Marshall said.

“Children in foster care suffer from PTSD at so much a higher rate than some of our vets coming home from war,” she continued, “Mental health is one of the biggest overlooked problems that children in foster care face.”

Additionally, opening the new center will give Kids to Love more warehouse space, as well as multi-purpose rooms used for training and the Kids to Love private school KTECH.

No official date is set yet for the construction, but hopefully, more ground will be broken soon on the center.