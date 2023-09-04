CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – A tradition seven years in the making is returning to Cullman, touting a weekend full of good food and entertainment.

Bernard Blues and BBQ will take place Saturday and Sunday, the weekend of September 9 and 10 at St. Bernard Abbey.

This year has a new event. There will be a Kansas City Backyard BBQ competition. The challenge is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Teams from across the region will compete to make their best chicken and pork dishes.

The two-day event features plenty of other barbecue as well. Freddie Day Catering is providing the food. People can choose from ribs, chicken, and pulled pork along with hot dogs, hamburgers, and Polish sausages. St. Bernard will also offer their famous breads and a variety of cookies.

Dozens of artisans will have vendor booths set up for people to peruse and purchase. The folks from St. Bernard’s Abbey say this is a great opportunity to do some early holiday shopping.

There is also a lineup of live entertainment on Saturday and Sunday. The Charlie Soul Band will perform on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will be followed by The Sinners on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and The Kingfish from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a $10,000.00 sweepstakes giveaway at 4:00 p.m.

Admission is a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit St. Bernard Preparatory School.