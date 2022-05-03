DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s time for K9 Patrol! We’ve made a few stops at just a few of our departments across North Alabama – and this week we’re with the Decatur Police Department.

Officer Greg Rutherford and K9 “Baron” are both proud to serve their community – with the smiles and awards to prove it! We asked Officer Rutherford to tell us a little bit about what it’s like to work with one of the best (and cutest) in the business.

Baron was born in the Czech Republic and has worked with the Decatur Police Department for six years now, and loves every minute of his job.

Decatur K9 Officer Greg Rutherford and K9 Baron with a drug bust in 2017. Nearly 38 pounds of marijuana were seized along with the airplane pictured

Officer Rutherford gets to take his partner home with him every day.

K9 Baron isn’t just fun and games, though. He was awarded the title of “Top Dog” in Narcotics for the United States Police Canine Association Region 22 Field Trials in 2020, then Top Dog in patrol and Top Dog dual purpose at the 2021 Regional Field Trials. Baron also finished 7th at the 2021 National Field Trials by winning numerous competitions along with his achievements while on duty.

Rutherford says Baron has been responsible for the arrest of many violent offenders, as well as thousands upon thousands of drugs and drug money being taken off the street.

One of his biggest accomplishments, Rutherford says, is after the armed robbery of a local business, Baron was able to track the suspect through a field to his home, where Baron found the suspect hiding in a shower.

K9 “Baron” showing off his trophies

Baron also knows when it’s almost time to go to work – Officer Rutherford says while he’s gearing up he usually plays music on his Bluetooth speakers. When Baron hears the music, he gets excited knowing they’re about to go on patrol.

His favorite toy is hands-down his tug toy, which Rutherford says they use in apprehension training.

Officer Rutherford says getting to work with Baron is the best job in the department. On his days off, Baron gets to be just like every other dog – basking in the sun and “other dog stuff.”