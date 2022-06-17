STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will hold an event this weekend to help keep their community informed and prepared for severe weather.

The crew will be joined by the Stevenson First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. next to the Stevenson Post Office, located at 101 East 2nd Street.

Not only will there be a chance to win a weather radio, but those with the Jackson County EMA says there will be a lot of activities for those who attend, along with several door prizes.

The community is invited to come and learn more about severe weather and how to be better prepared in the event of strong storms and tornadoes.

Light snacks and drinks will be served, according to their Facebook page.

For more information on the event, you can contact the Jackson County EMA at 256-574-9344, or visit their website here.