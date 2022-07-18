HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The International Moon Day Group is planning to hold an inaugural celebration of the astronomical day it’s named after in Huntsville on July 20, 2022.

International Moon Day (IMD) is recognized across more than 20 countries, including the United States of America.

The celebration will be held at Drake State College, located at 3421 Meridian Street North in Huntsville from 1:30 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

According to the event organizers, this year’s program will revolve around the theme of, “Lunar Exploration, Coordination and Sustainability.”

They plan to celebrate man’s first steps on the moon along with the return to explore sustainable living environments, from Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), where they say a large part of the Apollo Program had its roots.

Various keynote speakers are scheduled for the event, including Dr. Alsahhaf, IMD Chair, Dr. Giuseppe Reibaldi, President of the Moon Village Association (MVA), Dr. Patricia Sims, President of Drake State, Mr. Jim Odom, Apollo Program veteran and Ms. Rae Ann Meyer Associate Director of NASA MSFC.

A round table discussion will be held to cover the topic of, “Why Go Back To The Moon?” with participants joining both locally and virtually from across the globe.

Click here to watch a live stream of the event.

To learn more about International Mood Day or to find more events celebrating, click here.