HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — To give their boaters a chance to enjoy their time on July 4, Ditto Landing is hosting an Independence Day Celebration a little early: June 24.

This event is free for all who attend and will span from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Parking will be $5 per car and will be CASH ONLY– no credit cards will be accepted. There will also be food trucks ready and available for anyone coming out to Ditto Landing.

A firework display will take place at 9 p.m. and there will also be live music by the Huntsville native JED Eye rock band. There will also be a firework simulcast with Star99 presented by Mr. Roof.

“We love to have the community out . . . . also to celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick

To learn more about this event, visit the Ditto Landing’s website here.