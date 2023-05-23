GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Mark your calendar, Bounty Hunter fans, because, on August 19, Guntersville Civitan Park will host the first-ever Dog the Bounty Hunter Festival (yes, you read that right).

“DOG the Bounty Hunter” was a popular reality show that ran from 2004 to 2012 and spanned eight seasons. It followed Duane “Dog” Chapman and his family, chronicling his experiences as a bounty hunter.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., you can have your fill of entertainment near the edge of Lake Guntersville. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase on their website.

The festival will include food, vendors and yes, even a meet and greet! Musical guests will include the likes of Jeff Anderson, Tristan Baugh and Worth the Wait, performing live throughout the day.

Organizers Tru-X TV and Platinum Tier Events will be hosting the first-of-its-kind event at Guntersville Civitan Park, located at 1130 Sunset Drive.