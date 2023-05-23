HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — HuntsvilleCon is back, bringing you over 100 vendors amped up about catering to a wide variety of fandoms!

In their press release, organizers say “HuntsvilleCon strives to be Alabama’s best and truest comic con,” as a wide array of vendors featured at the event will showcase several different genres of “fandoms.”

All ages and stages of comic book, anime, manga, toy, pop culture, cosplay, animation, horror, sci-fi and fantasy fans are welcome, with an added area specifically for sports trading cards. There will also be meet and greets with special guests, including:

WWE Wrestling Legend Cowboy Bob Orton.

Legendary “Venom” comic book artist Sam Dela Rosa.

Tom McLoughlin, the director of “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,” and “The Staircase Murders.”

Pokémon voice actress Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld

Justin Nimmo, the Silver Ranger from “Power Rangers in Space”

There will be several competitions and tournaments, like Super Smash Brothers, Pokémon trading card tournament and Dungeons & Dragons. Local cosplay groups will compete in a “huge” cosplay contest judged by cosplay guest A.P. Whitfield.

HuntsvilleCon is taking place on June 24, at the Embassy Suites, located at 800 Monroe Street. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, general admission is $20 and kids 11 and under are free. VIP and Platinum tickets are available at a higher cost. You can purchase all tickets through the HuntsvilleCon website or at the door.