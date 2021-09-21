Huntsville Trader Joe’s announces opening date

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Trader Joe’s announced the Huntsville location is opening at the end of September.

Trader Joe’s is located at 1100 Mid City Drive NW, off University Drive. It is set to open on September 30.

Store Captain Jerimy Krepps, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, the Huntsville High Marching Band, and the Trader Joe’s Crew will all be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store, with the celebration scheduled to continue throughout the day.

The celebration begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony five minutes before.

The roughly 10,000 square-foot store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Huntsville Botanical Garden, the Cambron Covered Bridge, the Friendship Bridge in Big Spring Park, the Saturn V rocket, and more.

The store will sell wine and beer along with groceries. It will be the second Trader Joe’s in the state of Alabama—the first being the Birmingham location.

As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community; roughly 90% of Crew Members at the Huntsville store are from the local area.

In addition, through the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program, the Huntsville Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week.