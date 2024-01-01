HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Parks and Recreation is gearing up to host a free Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Basketball Clinic.

The city says the event will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center at 4600 Blue Springs Road. The clinic will feature experienced coaches and is open to both boys and girls ages 7-13.

City officials said a donation of a canned food item is requested but not required for participation. Donated items will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama, according to the city.

The city said the clinic will accept the first 75 boys and girls that register so players can receive adequate instruction. The event is open to all skill levels.

The city said the event is inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy and is held just before the federal holiday recognizing King’s birthday. According to a news release, the clinic is meant to engage with young people through sportsmanship and provide an inclusive environment where young athletes can develop skills while also feeling a sense of community.

“Dr. King believed in the power of community and unity,” said James Gossett, Director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation. “Our basketball clinic reflects those principles. It’s not just about honing basketball skills; it’s about bringing community together and giving back.”

The city said said on top of working one-on-one with players coaches will also work on team-building exercises and the importance of fair play.

Parents and guardians can register online here.