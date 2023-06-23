HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every day is a day to recognize and honor those that make the ultimate sacrifice, but next week, Huntsville and Madison County has planned a full week of festivities to celebrate our Armed Forces.

The fun begins on Monday with a Proclamation Signing at the Veterans Memorial Downtown at 8 a.m., pending weather.

There is also a concert at Big Spring Park to close out Monday,

Then, on Tuesday at Toyota Field, local elected leaders will face off against Team Redstone on the diamond.

The rest of the week will have the following events:

Wednesday’s AUSA Young Professionals event at Butler Green @ Campus 805

Thursday’s Iron Mike Golf Tournament

Thursday’s Biergarten event at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, featuring AUSA as the week’s partner organization

Friday Armed Forces Celebration Luncheon at the Von Braun Center at 12 p.m. Registration has closed for this event.

Ret. Major Gen. Jim Myles serves as chair of Huntsville Madison County Chamber Military Affairs Committee, and he has helped organize the week’s festivities.

“The armed forces celebration week is really an opportunity for this local community to recognize the contributions that our soldiers and the civilians are making to our country,” Myles said, “and it’s our ability to pay back and know how much they care for them,” said Myles.

The events during the week are free and open to the community.

The most anticipated event is the softball game at Toyota Field on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have city council members state representatives Mac McCutcheon is going to be here and they’re going to be out there playing softball and they are out there to beat the Redstone Arsenal team,” Myles said, “It’s going to be at the Trash Panda’s stadium we have done it the last few years and its a great event if there’s one event that I’d like to encourage them all to attend that’s the one event!”

The softball game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.