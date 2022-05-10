HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Senator Tommy Tuberville announced that a student from Huntsville has accepted his appointment to the U.S. Military Academy.

Gavin Comulada, a graduate of Whitesburg Christian Academy, was nominated as a part of a group of students chosen to represent Alabama as the Class of 2026 at West Point.

Senator Tuberville said, “These exceptional young Alabamians’ desire to serve ensures America’s military remains the strongest fighting force in the world. Receiving an appointment to one of these military institutions is a great honor that requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice. I am proud of their determination to reach this point and know they will continue to make our state and country proud.”

The nominees received their appointments based on an extensive process including completing the required ACT and SAT tests, a 500 word essay, three recommendation letters and official school transcripts.

Gavin also made a statement, saying, “I want to do something that matters. Something that can impact the world and those around me. As a nation, and individually as Americans, we owe everything to our service men and women. There has always been much debate about whether or not America should be in war, but I believe in the simple statement that freedom has never been nor ever will be free, but won by those willing to give it all for their country. Simply, if not me then who?”

Gavin has been at Auburn University this past school year. He will head to West Point in June.