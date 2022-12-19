HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of Huntsville began giving out gifts for its Angel Tree Program Monday.

The non-profit began distributing gifts donated over the last month to over 1,100 children Monday.

The Angel Tree Program seeks to make sure every child and their family get the opportunity to have a little joy at Christmas time. With that in mind, the program collects boxes of toys, warm clothes and other necessities from local individuals, organizations and businesses.

The Salvation Army of Huntsville then distributes these boxes to help families in Madison, Morgan and Limestone Counties.

Corps Officer for Salvation Army Huntsville Major Mark Smith said the program is going to help 500 families this year.

“We have been working for over a month to put all this together, and we’re going to be helping over 1100 children today,” he said. “All these names were on angel trees, so you understand that this is because the community has done this.”

Smith said he is incredibly thankful for the community support this year and hopes Salvation Army can expand that support next year.