HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving usually marks the transition period from one holiday to another.

The holiday season has officially started for many including those of us in Huntsville and to help officially get things underway, the city hosted the opening of its annual Tinsel Trail event.

Tinsel Trail is celebrating 13 years and it marks the beginning of the holiday season in the Rocket City. More than 400 live Christmas trees, all with unique appearances are decorated and put on display for people to enjoy.

From ice skating, and live performances, to pictures with Santa Claus, Huntsville resident Jacob Wood says the Christmas season is in full effect.

“I really enjoy seeing everyone kind of pitching in together to create something really nice,” he said. “With Huntsville being a smaller city, it’s really cool to see every piece of the city all in one spot.”

Tinsel Trail, which takes place in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park, is a way to bring the community together. The cold weather Friday night did not stop people like Eden Williams from getting in the holiday spirit.

“It really warms your heart to see it near the holidays, everybody coming together and making something so beautiful, it’s really special,” Williams told News 19.

The community also helped Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle light the Rocket City Christmas Tree. It was the debut of the space-inspired tree that is equipped with 3D rocket ornaments.

Mayor Battle says he enjoys seeing the city unite in a positive way to bring in the holiday spirit with one another.

“This is just a great holiday event and it means the community comes together, the community comes down and they see the hundreds of trees that are down here they get to bring the families out,” Battle said. “All of it is part of what we call the holiday feeling, the Christmas feeling.”

Tinsel Trail is free and open to everyone across North Alabama. All of those beautiful Christmas will be on display until December 31st.