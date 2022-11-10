HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said several streets downtown will be shut down Friday for the city’s Veterans Day Parade.

HPD said road closures for the parade will begin as early as 7 a.m. The department said the parade will begin at Lot K on Clinton Ave. and ends at the Lumberyard on Meridian Street.

HPD said all other impacted intersections and streets will be closed down in phases beginning at 8 a.m. but all streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

The department is asking motorists to avoid the area during the parade and be aware of heavy pedestrian traffic.