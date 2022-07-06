HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for something fun (and free) to do with the kids, your local police officers have just the thing!

The Huntsville Police Department’s North Precinct will be hosting a Family Fun Night on Thursday, July 7 at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center.

From 6 p.m. until around 8 p.m., anyone and everyone is welcome to come out to the center located at 3011 Sparkman Drive in Huntsville for the free event.

There will be plenty of music, games and kickball to enjoy, along with kickball, an inflatable slide and a playground.

According to the department, they will have hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones.

You can find more information on the event by visiting the Huntsville Police Department’s page here.