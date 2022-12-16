HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday! Huntsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a walk through a winter wonderland.

You can stroll over to Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center to meet some magical friends and sip some hot chocolate before meeting the big man himself, Santa Claus, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be several holiday photo opportunities along the walk. You may even get a photo with Mr. Grinch or a reindeer on your way to talk to jolly ole Saint Nick. There will be other activities available like holiday crafts, painting and a vendor’s market.

Everything but the vendor market is free and anyone is welcome to attend. Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center is located at 4600 Blue Spring Road Northwest.