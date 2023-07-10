HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation after-school program has opened registration for the 2023-24 school year.

The program is offered for students who attend Huntsville City Schools in 1st through 6th grade. The staff-to-child ratio is roughly 1:10.

Students will have homework time, art projects, ad quiet time, as well as the opportunity to participate in several outdoor athletic, wellness and recreation activities.

Parks and Rec does not provide transportation, however, some public schools do have buses that will drop students off at the selected center. Below, you will find a list of centers offering after-school programs:

Brahan Spring Recreation Center 3770 Ivy Avenue SW, 256-883-3710

3770 Ivy Avenue SW, 256-883-3710 Cavalry Hill Community Center 2900 Fairbanks Street NW, 256-427-5800

2900 Fairbanks Street NW, 256-427-5800 Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center 4600 Blue Spring Road NW, 256-851-4001

4600 Blue Spring Road NW, 256-851-4001 Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center 3011 Sparkman Drive NW, 256-851-4010

3011 Sparkman Drive NW, 256-851-4010 Mark Russell Recreation Center 429 Taylor Road SE, 256-650-4747

The cost of registration is $20 per child per week, and an additional $10 per sibling a week. The program begins August 7, and will run from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find the registration form on their website, as well as the Parent/Guardian Manual, which outlines all-day camps, their inclement weather policy, health requirements and much more.