HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This September will look and sound different for the City of Huntsville, as Mayor Tommy Battle will join other music officials to kick off the inaugural Huntsville Music Month.

Battle will be alongside Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella and representatives of the City’s music community on Thursday, September 1. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Tangled Strings Studios at Lowe Mill on Seminole Drive.

Organizers say attendees will be treated to a special performance by members of the R&B group, Element XI.

Huntsville Music Month is geared to be an initiative in the local music community, with live music events, job fairs and career development workshops featuring Grammy-award-winning artists Ben Lovett and Kelvin Wooten.

Those coordinating the events say details can be found on the Huntsville Music site here, or on their Facebook page here.