HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Museum of Art (MoA) is providing an artsy opportunity for Girl Scouts to earn badges and patches Saturday, and according to their website, plenty of scouts have signed up to earn theirs.

The Huntsville MoA is hosting two sessions that allow Girl Scouts to earn badges or patches by participating in hands-on activities and learning about visual arts.

Girl Scouts of different grade levels can earn different badges or patches at the two sessions depending on which level they are in. The different patches available at the MoA include:

Daisy level: Art Museum Visit Fun Patch

Brownie level: Legacy –Artist – Painting Badge

Junior level: Legacy – Artist – Drawing Badge;

Cadette level: Art Museum Visit Fun Patch.

According to the museum, each two-hour session includes a docent-led tour and an animal-themed mixed-media art activity program. Girl Scouts can learn about the elements of art – color, line, shape, and texture while they work on “developing their own artistic vision”.

Media the scouts can use includes collage, watercolor, crayon, pencil and other materials. They will also have the opportunity to tour two of the Museum’s exhibitions, Donato Giancola: Adventures in Imagination and Buccellati: A Silver Menagerie.

“We are thrilled to host the Girl Scouts for an enlightening and entertaining day at HMA. We love partnering with other community organizations that seek to help young people learn and grow, and that’s what we hope to achieve with this program,” said Museum Director of Education Laura Smith.

The sessions were available for registration online, but according to the MoA’s website, all of the scout sessions are sold out.