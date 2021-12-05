Huntsville man wins Governor’s Award for work with Operation Green Team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A five-year volunteer of a local environmental protection team received recognition from Governor Kay Ivey for his volunteer work across the community.

Operation Green Team is the city of Huntsville’s team of volunteers who specialize in environmental education and awareness programs while working to keep Huntsville looking beautiful.

Erick Wade, of Huntsville, was honored for his work with the team and the Adopt-A-Mile programs. Wade received the Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS) Governor’s Award in Montgomery.

Wade has volunteered with the program since 2016 and took on an Adopt-A-Mile route in North Huntsville two years ago. You can see Wade every Sunday morning on his stretch of Sparkman Drive.

A Green Team volunteer since 2016, Wade proudly took on an Adopt-A-Mile route in North Huntsville two years ago. Every Sunday morning, he’s on his stretch of Sparkman Drive.

“Rain, sleet or snow, I’m usually out there,” Wade said in a statement to the City of Huntsville. “I might have missed one or two weekends, but my name is on that sign and I made a commitment. I love every minute of it.”

Besides the Alabama PALS recognition, Wade earned several community service awards through the years, including the Perry O. Ward District Community Service Award from the City of Huntsville.

Litter cleanup is one of his passions because he feels he gets so much in return.

“It’s great exercise and gives me a real peace of mind to plan my next move,” Wade said. “I’ve met so many good people who have stopped to chat or gave me a cold drink. I’ve also collected a grand total of $8.50 cents in lost change.”

To get involved with the City’s Green Team or to Adopt-A-Mile as a group or individual, contact green.team@huntsvilleal.gov or call the Green Team office at 256-53-CLEAN.