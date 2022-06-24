HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Need help writing a cover letter? Not sure what to put on a resume? Don’t worry, Huntsville Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) has you covered!

HMCPL will be hosting events throughout the summer to prepare people for the workforce! Through each of the workshops held, people will learn how to build a resume, write a cover letter, interview tips and basic computer skills.

The Workforce Development classes will begin on July 5 and run through July 26. You can find the classes and dates below:

Resume Builder Workshop July 5: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. July 20: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Writing a Cover Letter July 6: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Workforce Development: 1-on-1 July 7: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. July 21: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Conducting an Online Job Search July 9: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 25: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Acing Your Interview July 11: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. July 23: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Basic PC Skills Part 1, July 12: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Part 2, July 19: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Part 3, July 26: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mock Interviews July 13: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.



All classes are walk-ins, but there are limited spaces. You can call ahead to reserve your spot. You can check out these events, and others, at the HMCPL website.