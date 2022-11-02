HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Worried about where to find the perfect Christmas gift this season? The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce launched a brand new campaign today centered on encouraging the community to shop local — with a twist.

The initiative called “Shop Local-Oply” blends the fun of shopping with a “Monopoly-style” structure.

“We are excited to kick off our shop local campaign this afternoon called ‘Shop Local-Oply’,” said Chamber Vice President Ashley Engles-Ross. “If the name sounds familiar, it should. It’s modeled after the game Monopoly.”

The game board consists of 26 stores with game instructions on the back. To further incentivize shoppers, Engles-Ross says you can win big prizes.

“We encourage people to shop the board as they do their holiday shopping over the next several weeks, save their receipts, and turn them and their Local-Oply board to the [chamber] for a chance to win up to $650 in gift cards,” Engles-Ross explained.

The chamber says shopping locally is important all year long — especially during the holidays.

“Our small local businesses are the heartbeat of the community,” she continued. “We are employing local people here in the community. We are donating our time and resources to other small businesses, and we are pulling together to help this community thrive.”

“Shop Local-Oply” will run through December 1. No minimum purchase is required.

RULES:

Entries must be returned to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber by Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.

To enter, you must 5 receipts from participating businesses (shown on the front of the card) dated within the game timeframe AND completed game board (linked here)

Receipts and the back of the game board may be in-person or via email to resourcedesk@hschamber.org.

You can enter multiple times – five receipts equal one entry

Three winners will be announced on Dec. 1 at the Chamber’s Business & Brews event and winners can pick up their gift cards at the Chamber starting Dec. 2 during regular business hours.

