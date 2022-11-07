HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One Huntsville law firm wants to make it easier for some families to celebrate Thanksgiving without having to worry about how they’ll pay for their holiday meal.

Tyler Mann Injury Law is planning to gift a $200 gift card to 10 Alabama families through a random drawing, allowing them to buy all the makings of a Thanksgiving dinner.

With inflation and a spike in food prices, the law firm recognizes that many local families might be stressing over trying to provide the typical large holiday feast – but they want to change that.

According to recent statistics, Feeding America, a nonprofit national network of food banks, says there are over 34 million people – including nine million children – that are dealing with food insecurity across the nation.

Before November 17, families can enter for a chance to win one of the grocery gift cards by clicking here. All you have to do is fill out the short entry form on the page, the law firm says.

“Thanksgiving is a time for us to acknowledge what we’re grateful for,” says firm founder, Attorney Tyler Mann. “And we’re grateful for the support our community has shown us by trusting us with their injury claims. That’s why we want to take this opportunity to support them back.”

For more information on the Tyler Mann Injury Law firm, click here.