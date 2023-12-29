HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and the Rocket City is no different.

According to the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Huntsville has plenty on offer for someone looking to ring in the new year. From family-friendly events during the day to more adult-centric parties after the sun goes down there is plenty to do.

One event that will be a bit earlier in the evening is Skating at the Park 2024’s New Year’s Eve DJ Night. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the skating rink at Big Springs Park just behind the Huntsville Museum of Art. The rink itself is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. but the special event won’t be until the evening.

While there are plenty of places in the Rocket City to see the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, one of the biggest may be The Live 5ive at the Von Braun Center. The event goes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. a the VBC’s South Hall. The event features five different themed rooms with five different themed parties ranging from Latin to Caribbean to Hip Hop.

For information on other events taking place this weekend or for information on tickets you can visit the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website here.