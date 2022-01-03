Huntsville Hospital System welcomes first babies of 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Few babies make history but every year, some get to make their mark in history as the first babies born in the New Year. Here’s a couple of the newest members of the Tennessee Valley!

Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children’s First Baby of 2022

Baby Boy, Ezequiel Elio Peinder – Born at 11:40 p.m. on January 1, 2022

6 pounds, 7 ounces, 18 inches long

Parents Liliana Peinder and Christopher Peinder

Photo provided by Jennifer Lapidus with Huntsville Hospital

Madison Hospital’s First Baby of 2022

Baby Girl, Taylor Murphy – Born at 12:18 p.m. on January 1, 2022

7 pounds, 5 ounces. 20.5 inches long.

Pictured: Parents Jesse and Jessica Murphy with Baby Taylor

Photo provided by Jennifer Lapidus with Huntsville Hospital

