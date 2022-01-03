Huntsville Hospital System welcomes first babies of 2022

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College will host a registration event for its upcoming spring semester on Saturday at the Shoals campus.

The registration event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 in the Victor P. Poole Administration Building, with the exception of placement testing, which will be in Building 127, for students applying and registering for the spring semester.